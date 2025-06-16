GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 9,409.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PRA stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.14. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

