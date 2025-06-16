GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 28,517.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $329,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,497.58. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $180.68 on Monday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.82.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRA International

About CRA International

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.