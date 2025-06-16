GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 10,805.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFCS. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UFCS stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $709.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

