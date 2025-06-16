GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 3,028.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $712.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $89,957.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,653.75. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,431 shares of company stock valued at $255,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.