GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 4,005.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.