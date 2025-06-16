GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3,325.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,938 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after acquiring an additional 714,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,888,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.