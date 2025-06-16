GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5,612.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,438,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TPG by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,065,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,625,000 after buying an additional 2,541,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TPG by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,584,000 after buying an additional 683,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,001,000 after buying an additional 898,943 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,105,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. TPG’s payout ratio is -496.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

