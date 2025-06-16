GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 29,097 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 5,584.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

