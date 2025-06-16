GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2,924.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,178.40. This trade represents a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

