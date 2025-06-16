Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA) Short Interest Up 52.7% in May

Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEARCA NDIA opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55. Global X India Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X India Active ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Global X India Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X India Active ETF (NDIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a concentrated portfolio of Indian equities. The fund uses bottom-up, fundamental analysis to actively select and manage its holdings.

