Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHIQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000.

CHIQ stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.43. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

