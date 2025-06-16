Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities set a $15.50 price target on shares of Guild and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Guild has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.26.
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
