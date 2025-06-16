Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities set a $15.50 price target on shares of Guild and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Guild has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

