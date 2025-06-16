Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,954 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

