Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $71,103,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Barclays increased their price target on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

