Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $242.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,443,250. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,717 shares of company stock valued at $49,363,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

