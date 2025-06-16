Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

PCAR stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

