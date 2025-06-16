Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,339.51. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,193.75. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,632 shares of company stock worth $12,426,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.