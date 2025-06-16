Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 464,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,032,000 after purchasing an additional 377,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 330,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

