Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

