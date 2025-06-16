Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,506,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,826,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,659. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

