Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

