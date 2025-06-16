Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $211.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.91.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

