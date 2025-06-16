Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSE has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.10 million, a P/E ratio of -739.26 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.