Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 187,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 117,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE VMO opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

