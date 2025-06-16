Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $264.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

