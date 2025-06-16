iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $53.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

