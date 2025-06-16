JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JFrog alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $40.68 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,915. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,337,796.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,195,464.84. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,964. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.