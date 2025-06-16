Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 54,350 shares of company stock valued at $617,647 over the last three months.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

