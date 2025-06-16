LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 60,092.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,028 shares in the company, valued at $73,494.72. This represents a 38.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

