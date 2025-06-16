Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $239.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

