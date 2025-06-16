McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys 18,072 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,277.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

