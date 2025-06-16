Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) Head to Head Comparison

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A OLO -5.89% 0.34% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OLO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A OLO $299.11 million 4.71 -$58.29 million $0.02 424.00

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 OLO 0 1 2 0 2.67

OLO has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

OLO beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

About OLO

Olo, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

