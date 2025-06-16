Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after buying an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.