monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in monday.com were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $109,605,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 7,282.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 303,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 299,874 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $279.95 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.01 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.58, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on monday.com from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.