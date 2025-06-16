Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $129.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

