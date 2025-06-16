MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSCI alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 116,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.94. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.32 and a 52-week high of $642.45.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.