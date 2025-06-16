Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 14th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, and Walt Disney are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around the creation, distribution and monetization of music. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, licensing fees, record sales, live concerts and merchandising. Examples include Spotify, Live Nation and the major record labels like Universal Music Group. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,345,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,804,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.10. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $212.10. 29,295,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,112,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,003. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92.

