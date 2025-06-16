Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

