Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $38.10 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,719 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

