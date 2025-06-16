NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.10.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. The trade was a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $364.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

