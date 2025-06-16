NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,602 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $110.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.