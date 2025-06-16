NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 255 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $477.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.13 and a 200 day moving average of $365.83. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.56.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

