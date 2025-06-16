NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $492.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

