NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 7,441 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Edison International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 611.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 4.2%

EIX stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

