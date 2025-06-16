NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

TPR opened at $78.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

