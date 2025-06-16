NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

