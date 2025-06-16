NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $175,110,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in 3M by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $142.17 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.