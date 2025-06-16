NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $260,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after buying an additional 2,312,292 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,870,000 after buying an additional 1,818,337 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,992,000 after buying an additional 1,348,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $54,086,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.4%

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

