NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $262,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.