NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $285,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $217.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

